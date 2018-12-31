Police Find Alleged Drunk Driver Sleeping Behind The Wheel

A Tecumseh man is facing charges after the OPP say he was found behind the wheel drunk and sleeping.

Police say that it was around 3pm on December 30th, 2018 they along with EMS were called to Concession 11 after a passing motorist reporting that a vehicle was running and stopped in the middle of the roadway and the driver appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel.

OPP and EMS arrived and woke the driver who exhibited signs of impairment.

The 56 year old Tecumseh man was arrested and is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His vehicle was impounded and his driver’s license suspended.