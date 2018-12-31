New Distracted Driving Laws Starts January 1st
Monday December 31st, 2018
Posted at 3:07pm
It is about to get more costly if you get busted for texting and driving.
Starting January 1st, a new mandatory three-day driver’s license suspension upon first conviction takes effect.
The new minimum fine for a first offence of distracted driving will increase to $615 if settled out of court, up from the current minimum of $490, with a maximum fine of up to $1,000.
That first offence will also come with three demerit points.
“Our goal is to keep our roadways safe for everyone and the increase in penalties is indicative that many drivers continue to disregard this law. Driving remains a privilege and upon conviction of this offence you will lose your driver’s licence,” said Inspector Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander for the Essex County OPP.
Comment With Facebook