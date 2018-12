Lakeshore Woman Charged For Going More Than 70 Over On The 401

A Lakeshore woman got a Christmas gift she probably didn’t want after getting busted for speeding down the 401

OPP say that around 2:30pm on Christmas Eve a they stopped a speeding motor vehicle on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

The vehicle was observed travelling more than 70 kilometers per hour over the posted 100 kilometer per hour limit.

A 48-year-old Lakeshore woman is charged with racing a motor vehicle.

Her driver’s licence was suspended and her vehicle impounded.