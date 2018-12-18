Close Call For Impaired Driver

Tuesday December 18th, 2018

Posted at 8:23pm

Essex
OPP photo

It was a close call for an impaired driver in Essex Friday.

OPP say that around 8pm, a South Malden Road resident contacted police advising of an unwanted person on their property.

Police arrived to find a vehicle partially hanging into a culvert at the driveway entrance to the residence.

The driver of the vehicle was spoken to and police determined he exhibited signs of impairment and placed him under arrest.

Rene Perron age 55 of Chatham is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle in excess of 80 millilitres of alcohol in blood.

His driver’s licence was seized and motor vehicle impounded.

 

