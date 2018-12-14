Charges Laid Against Chatham-Kent Police Officer

A Chatham-Kent police officer is facing serious charges.

Police say that on November 27th, 2018, they became aware of an allegation regarding the conduct of one of their Police Constables. Based on the nature of the allegation the Professional Standards Branch of the Chatham-Kent Police Service contacted the Windsor Police Service requesting investigation from an outside agency.

The Windsor Police Service has taken carriage of the criminal investigation and as a result of this investigation, Windsor Police investigators, say that they reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed the criminal offences of sexual assault and assault with a weapon and two charges have been laid.

Constable Andrew Jaconelli is now facing one count of sexual assault and one count of assault with a weapon in connection with an off duty incident that occurred in November of 2017

The officer appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice at the Chatham Courthouse on December 14th, 2018 and was released on a recognizance of bail with specific conditions that he has to adhere to. His next court date is Tuesday January 8th, 2019.

He was suspended from duty on December 14th, 2018, and has also been charged under the Police Services Act with “discreditable conduct.”