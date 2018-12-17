Charges Laid After Downtown Stabbing

A Windsor man is facing charges after a stabbing in downtown Windsor Friday.

It happened around 6:15pm, at the Beer Store in the 700 block of Goyeau Street.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene, assisted the victim, obtained a suspect description, and the last known direction of travel. Within approximately five minutes, a male suspect was arrested in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The weapon, believed to be a knife, is still outstanding.

The suspect was searched and a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine was located.

Brandon Nunn, a 27-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suspected methamphetamine.