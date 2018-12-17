Caron Avenue Stabbing Suspect Arrested

A suspect in a second stabbing over the weekend has been arrested and charged.

It happened around 6pm on Saturday December 15th, 2018 at in the 500 block of Caron Avenue.

Officers arrived and began investigating a small trail of blood droplets leading along a sidewalk.

The trail led to a residence where officers encountered an adult male who had blood on his clothing, appeared out of breath and displayed signs indicating he had been involved in a recent altercation.

The adult male was placed under arrest without incident.

Soon after, officers located an adult male victim who was now in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigation determined that the incident occurred inside a residence, and that the involved parties were known to one another.

William Bullet, a 45 year old male from Windsor, is charge with one count of assault with a weapon.