Arrest Made After Road Rage Incident Involving Possible Gun

Windsor Police have made an arrest after a road rage include over the weekend.

Police say that around 6pm on Saturday December 29th, 2018 they were called to a reported road rage incident in the area of Cabana Road and Division Road involving a possible firearm.

They say that a driver of a black Chevy Cruze pulled in front of a blue Pontiac G5, stopped the vehicle, and blocked the vehicle from exiting the area.

Occupants of both vehicles exited and a confrontation ensued. It was reported that the suspect brandished what was described as a black firearm.

The victims returned to their vehicle and the suspect proceeded to kick a side view mirror off the Pontiac. All then left the area in their vehicles.

Through investigation the suspect was identified, and at approximately 9pm officers located the suspect in the 200 block of Curry Avenue driving a different vehicle.

Derek Brochu, a 29-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possess a weapon dangerous to the public peace and mischief under $5,000.

No firearm was recovered and the investigation continues.