Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police officers on routine patrol made a drug bust Tuesday evening.

Police say that around 9:45pm, they were on patrol in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road when they came across a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business. A female was observed looking into the suspicious vehicle. Officers stopped to further investigate and observed a male in the vehicle.

While speaking to the parties officers observed the male try to discard plastic baggies containing an unknown substance. The male was placed under arrest without incident and officers seized a quantity of drugs and other property including 21.3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of suspected fentanyl powderl, $350 Canadian currency and a cell phone.

David Meadows, a 40-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.