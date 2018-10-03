Murder Charged Laid After Hotel Fall

Wednesday October 3rd, 2018

Posted at 10:39am

Crime
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Windsor man is now facing charges after a 36-year-old male died after falling from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue.

It happened around 12:30am on Monday, October 1st, 2018.

Police say that 19-year-old Robert Legebow from Windsor originally arrested in relation to this investigation, is charged with one count of second degree murder.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.