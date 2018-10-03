Murder Charged Laid After Hotel Fall
Liz Thorne
Wednesday October 3rd, 2018
Posted at 10:39am
A Windsor man is now facing charges after a 36-year-old male died after falling from the second floor of a hotel on Howard Avenue.
It happened around 12:30am on Monday, October 1st, 2018.
Police say that 19-year-old Robert Legebow from Windsor originally arrested in relation to this investigation, is charged with one count of second degree murder.
The matter remains under active investigation.
