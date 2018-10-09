Crime Stoppers And MADD Partner To Fight Impaired Driving

A new partnership between Windsor Crime Stoppers and MADD Windsor & Essex County is looking to fight impaired driving thought a program called Campaign 911.

This program is a Canada-wide campaign to encourage and empower the Canadian public to report suspected impaired driving by calling 911. Impaired driving is a leading criminal cause of death in Canada and, yet, every impaired driving crash is preventable. By calling 911 and reporting suspected impaired drivers to police, all Canadians can play a role in keeping our roads and safe and in reducing impaired driving crashes, deaths and injuries.

“We are thrilled and excited for this new partnership with Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers allows persons to report information about criminal activity including impaired driving offences – this falls in line with Campaign 911 and its purpose,” said Chaouki Hamka, Community Leader for the local group of MADD Canada.

The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see a driver they suspect is impaired and there is an immediate danger. In instances where someone knows of a person who regularly drives impaired but that person is not driving right at that moment, they can call Crime Stoppers to report it to

1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Campaign 911 program has already been rolled out in Windsor; However, MADD Windsor & Essex County is looking at revamping the program and adding more signs in Windsor and hoping to move the program into the neighbouring towns of Essex, Amherstburg, and LaSalle.