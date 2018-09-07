Point Pelee National Park Hosting Vintage Car Show This Saturday

Point Pelee National Park is hosting a vintage car show this Saturday as part of the parks ongoing centennial celebrations.

A unique part of Point Pelee National Park’s history was its car culture. During the 1960s, the park was an extremely popular summer destination with vehicles parked by the hundreds along the East Point Beach and bumper to bumper traffic every weekend throughout the length of the park. While it is clear to us today that that type of park use was far too intense to maintain the park’s conservation values, many visitors will still have fond memories of those days of parking on the beach at the Tip and cruising through the park.

The show runs from 9am to 1pm in Point Pelee National Park’s Visitor Centre parking lot.

Registration will be first-come, first-served for the first 200 registrants with pre-1980s cars, starting at 9am in the Visitor Centre parking lot. Participants will not be charged a park entry fee, and registration for the show is free.