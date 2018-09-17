Downtown Stabbing Leads To Charges

One person has been charged after a stabbing in Downtown Windsor.

Police say it happened around 2:30pm on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 in the 300 block of Aylmer Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Police say that it was there that they located a 71-year-old male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury consistent with being stabbed.

The 71-year-old male pointed to an adult suspect in the area who was believed responsible for the incident. The adult suspect approached officers on foot. He acted in an aggressive manner and did not obey officer commands.

The suspect appeared to be injured and extremely agitated. A conducted energy weapon was deploy, officers ultimately gained control of the suspect and he was placed in handcuffs.

The suspect was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury received prior to police arrival.

During the investigation, officers determined that the suspect had just been involved in a series of unprovoked assaults with two other victims leading up to his apprehension.

Investigation determined that the series of unprovoked assaults all started earlier. At approximately 2:15pm the suspect had been on foot when he approached a parking lot attendant at the corner of Glengarry Avenue and University Avenue. The suspect assaulted the 63-year-old male employee.

The suspect then proceeded south/east on foot.

The suspect then randomly walked into a residence located in the 300 block of Aylmer Avenue and proceeded to strike a 50-year-old male occupant repeatedly with a lamp shade.

The suspect finally exited the residence where he came into contact with the originally reported 71-year-old victim.

The suspect was in possession of a number of knives and was stabbing at the 71-year-old victim. During their altercation the 71-year-old male was stabbed by the suspect. The 71-year-old male defended himself with a gardening tool, striking back at the aggressor and causing him injury.

At one point the suspect turned his attention toward a parked unoccupied vehicle by stabbing and causing damage to it.

When police arrived, they were able to take the suspect into custody.

Jonathan Beck, a 24-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, unlawfully in a dwelling, mischief/property damage under $5000, three counts of breach probation, and breach recognizance.