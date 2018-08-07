VIDEO: Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are investigating a gas station robbery.

Police say it happened around 9:20pm on Monday, August 6th, 2018 in the 2900 block of Howard Avenue.

Investigation revealed that a suspect approached the entrance with a black reusable shopping bag on his head with eye holes cut out. There was a patron inside the store which may have caused the suspect to remove the bag from his head and leave the store. This resulted in the suspect’s identity being revealed for a brief moment before he left.

The same suspects returns a few minutes later with is identity concealed with the same shopping bag and he approaches the employee at the front counter. He brandishes a sharp object, similar to scissors, and demands money and cigarettes. The suspect fled the store with a quantity of money and cigarettes and was seen going southbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.