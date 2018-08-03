Suspected Marijuana Found In A Truck At The Ambassador Bridge

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have seized 38.952 kilograms of suspected marijuana at the Ambassador Bridge.

They say that on July 27th, 2018, a lone commercial truck driver was sent for a secondary examination. During the inspection, suspected marijuana was discovered in the cab of his truck. The subject was placed under arrest and, along with the suspected marijuana, was transferred to RCMP custody.

The RCMP are investigating the 40-year-old male truck driver, of Markham for importation offenses under the controlled drugs and substances act.

“This marijuana seizure demonstrates the CBSA’s efforts to stop the smuggling of illicit drugs and keep contraband off our streets. I am proud of the work of our officers who are vigilant in their efforts to ensure our borders are not used for illegal activities,” said Tamara Allard, District Director, Ambassador Bridge Operations, Southern Ontario Region, CBSA.

Officials say that despite the fact that cannabis (marijuana) will become legal and regulated in Canada in the near future, it will remain illegal to take cannabis across international borders, whether you are entering or leaving Canada.