Police Make Arrest In West-End Kidnapping Investigation

Windsor Police have made an arrest in west-end kidnapping investigation.

Police say that around 10:15am on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 they were called for a kidnapping and extortion investigation on the west-end of the city. Information was received from the complainant that a male called him stating the he was holding his friend hostage until he received money.

Officers obtained a possible address where the victim was being held, and attended the apartment in the 600 block of Mill Street and heard screaming coming from inside.

Officers entered the apartment and observed the suspect and the victim inside. The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident and the victim was uninjured.

Investigation revealed that the two parties were known to each other and live in the same building. They spent time together the previous night in the victim’s apartment. The suspect eventually demanded money from the victim but he was unable to pay and they went their separate ways. The suspect returned a few hours later and entered the victim’s apartment. He forced the victim back to suspect’s apartment where he subsequently threatened and assaulted the victim. The suspect then called a friend of the complainants to demand money in exchange for releasing the victim.

Stephen Pickup, a 56 year old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, kidnapping, robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, extortion, utter threats and assault.