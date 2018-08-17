Police Arrest Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted in several convenience store robberies.

Police say that around 1:30am on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 a suspect tried to force his way into a restaurant in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road. The employees were able to close the door and prevent him from getting into the business. The suspect was also observed damaging a vehicle parked nearby.

The at approximately 2am they were called to a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road for a robbery that just occurred.

Investigation revealed the same suspect entered the store and approached the employee. The suspect grabbed the employee while brandishing a knife demanding cash and cigarettes. He left the store and fled southbound on Lauzon Road.

At approximately 3am, the same suspect entered a convenience store located in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue. The suspect grabbed the employee and demanded cash. The suspect threatened to injure the employee, but no weapon was seen. He left the store with a quantity of money and was last seen running westbound along the train tracks.

There were no injuries as a result of these robberies.

Through investigation officers from the Property Crimes Unit were able to identify the suspect and linked him to three prior convenience store robberies which occurred the evening of Monday, August 13th, 2018.

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, at approximately 1pm, officers located the suspect in the 3300 block of Millen Street, and he was placed under arrest without further incident.

Rofail Toto, a 21-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with six counts of robbery and one count of mischief.