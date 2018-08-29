Police Again Warning About Rental Scam

Windsor Police are once again warning about the fraudulent scheme commonly known as the “rental scam”.

Police say that they have recently received a number of complaints, indicating that the scam is again active in the area.

They say that there have been four cases during the last two months where the victims paid between $1,000 to $1,800 as security deposit or down payment to the fraudster.

In a scam of this nature, the offender advertises a property for rent, usually over the internet. Sometimes the offender will respond over the internet to someone searching to rent an apartment.

The offenders are posing as landlords, but in actuality have no legitimate connection to the subject property.

The offender often times will inform a prospective customer that they are out of the country and not available to meet in person.

There is usually a time sensitive component as well, pressuring the customer to provide funds or personal banking information immediately. It is not uncommon for scammers to identify properties that are for sale and in some cases vacant. Neighbours should be vigilant as well should traffic pick up around these properties.

Police remind tenants seeking rental property to be vigilant, do some research and recognize the warning signs before sending money or personal information to someone you have not met. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is…