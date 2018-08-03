LaSalle Police Make Child Pornography Arrest
Liz Thorne
Friday August 3rd, 2018
Posted at 9:46am
LaSalle Police have made a child pornography arrest based on a seven month-long internet investigation.
Police say that on August 2nd, 2018 they along with the OPP executed a search warrant at a residence in the LaSalle where numerous computer devices were seized.
As a result of this investigation, police arrested Ashim Verma and charged him with one count of making available child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography .
