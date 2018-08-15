Ed Jovanovski Golf Classic Called A Success

The second annual Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic is being called a success.

The event was held at Pointe West Golf Club on July 20th that saw all funds donated to breast cancer research.

Jovanovski mother, now a breast cancer survivor, inspired him to create this fundraiser to help others affected by breast cancer.

With the help of fellow NHL stars, past and present, and people like Scott Elliott, owner of Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC, that played a vital role in the planning of this event, the golf tournament raised $50,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“It’s efforts like this that help in the fight against breast cancer and a true embodiment of ‘cancer changes everything, so can you’ ” says Cindy Vinall, Senior Manager of the Canadian Cancer Society.