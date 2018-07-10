Windsor Central Little League Trailer Broken Into Again

For the third time this season, the Windsor Central Little Leagues trailer and storage boxes on Ypres were broken. The latest was sometime overnight Sunday.

According to league officials this one was the worst of the three and they say that they “have been pretty much been cleaned out.”

They say that they will no longer be able to operate the temporary snack bar for the rest of this season.

They have been operating out of a temporary trailer while, a new building is being constructed. The old building was removed for the construction of the new library.

They say that a new building is under construction and until it is up and running and surveillance is in place they will not try to replace anything.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).