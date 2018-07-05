Sexual Assault Charges Filed Against Windsor Hypnotist

Police have arrested a hypnotist on charges of sexual assault.

Police say an investigation was launched in March after a sexual assault complaint was filed involving two adults who had been in a relationship since December of 2017.

That investigation resulted in James Graham, a 57-year-old male from Windsor, being charged with 4 counts of sexual assault, and one count of assault against an adult female in her 50’s.

Investigators became aware of a possible second adult female victim and a further investigation was launched.

The second victim, a female also in her 50’s, had been in a relationship with James Graham since January of 2016. The second victim reported numerous sexual assault complaints.

On Wednesday, July 4th James Graham was again arrested and charged additionally with 11 counts of sexual assault, 2 counts of uttering a threat, and 1 count of assault.

Officers from our Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate, and believe that the potential for further victims may exist. Police say both victims reported knowing James Graham as a local hypnotist and musician.