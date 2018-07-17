Multiple Stunt Driving And Racing Charges Laid Over The Weekend

Windsor Police laid multiple stunt driving and racing charges over the past weekend.

The first was around 9:45pm on Saturday, July 14th, 2018. Officers were doing radar in the area of Dougall Parkway and 6th Concession and observed a red Honda Civic travelling at a high rate of speed.

According to their radar, the vehicle was travelling 143km/h in a 80km/h zone.

The 18 year old driver, from Leamington, was charged with stunt driving and Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver. In this case stunt driving charges were laid because the motor vehicle was travelling at a rate of speed that is 50 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit.

Then on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 at approximately 12:20am, officers were conducting radar in the 2400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

At this time they observed two Chrysler 300 vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. Due to their driving behaviour officers determined that the two drivers were engaging in a race.

Radar confirmed the vehicles were travelling 126km/h in a 60km/h zone.

A 22 and a 23-year-old male from Windsor were charged with stunt driving – racing.

All drivers were issued appearance notices with a future court date, they had their licences suspended, vehicles were immediately towed and will be impounded for seven days.