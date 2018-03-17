May the luck of the Irish be with you this St. Patrick’s Day and the best of luck to our adoptables on finding their forever homes at this event!

Second Chance Animal Rescue will host its St. Patrick’s Day Adoption Event at Pet Valu in Amherstburg from 11am-2pm on Saturday, March 17. In addition to having our available dogs and cats on hand, we encourage you to bring in your own pets for a photo op in our “Kiss Me I’m Irish Kissing Booth!” We’ll have a bunch of Irish-themed wearables to get them in the spirit of the celebration so that they look the part when it’s time to be snapped!

We look forward to seeing you!