Wednesday May 30th, 2018

Posted at 9:58am

Essex
An Essex man is facing charges after his vehicle struck a gas meter in Essex.

OPP say that around 9pm on May 29th, 2018 they were called to the 1000 block of Ridge Road.

When they arrived they found a small black vehicle was resting on top of a gas meter. They say that gas was leaking from the meter and the male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was still inside the vehicle.

Police had to escort the male out of the vehicle.

The male exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene. He was not injured in the crash.

Christopher Koziana, age 29 of Essex, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceed 80 milligrams blood alcohol content.

 

