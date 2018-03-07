Windsor Police have laid charges after an investigation into counterfeit currency.

Police say that on Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 they were called to a convenience store in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of suspected counterfeit money that had been passed at the business two days prior.

In addition, on Friday, February 23rd, 2018 they were called to a restaurant in the 1300 block of Walker Road and then a second convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street again for reports of suspected counterfeit money that had been passed earlier at the businesses.

Each occurrence involved counterfeit $100 United States bills which contained a foreign language written on both the front and back of each bill, which is inconsistent with United States currency.

Police reviewed surveillance video from all three businesses and determined that the same male suspect was responsible for each incident.

On Tuesday, March 6th, 2018, the suspect was located and arrested in the 5400 block of Reginald Street without incident. Upon arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a small quantity of counterfeit United States currency.

Kurt Durance, a 31-year-old male from Windsor is charged with four counts of possessing counterfeit money, three counts of utter counterfeit money and one count of breach of probation.