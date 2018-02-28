Alert Windsor Police officers get the credit for an arrest of a two people in stolen vehicle.

Police say that Friday, February 23rd, 2018 a vehicle was reported stolen from the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, February 25th a driver of the stolen vehicle attended a gas station in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard, pumped a quantity of gas, and drove off without paying.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance of the gas theft.

Shortly before 3am on Wednesday, February 28th officers from the drug and gun enforcement unit were active in an unrelated investigation in the 1300 block of Wellington Avenue when they observed the involved stolen vehicle arrive and park in the area.

Alert officers recognized the vehicle as being stolen and arrested the driver and front seat passenger without incident.

Kristopher Lucier, a 31-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property, theft under $5000 and breach recognizance

Valerie Wilkins, a 27-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property.