A Windsor man is facing several charges after an incident over the weekend.

Police say that just after midnight on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 they were called to a shooting inside a residence located in the 1700 block of Aubin Road.

When officers arrived at the residence several family members told them that the two involved males were still fighting. Officers located and separated two adult males struggling with one another inside a bathroom.

A 49-year-old male victim had a gunshot wound to his leg and a bite injury to his nose. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members reported that the male struggling with the victim was a relative as well, had forced his way into the home and shot the victim. Following the shooting, the victim began to struggle with the man, during which his nose was bit.

The male suspect was arrested at the scene without incident and police located and seized a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Investigators determined that suspect and victim knew one another and that the incident stemmed from an argument which took place earlier in the day.

Kyle McIntyre, a 32-year-old male from Windsor has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering a death threat, break and enter, as well as numerous firearm-related offences.