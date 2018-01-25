Windsor Police are investigating two separate incidents which are believed to involve the same suspect.

On Monday, January 15th, 2018 at approximately 8am, a female in her teens was walking in the area of Guy Street and Ellrose Avenue. At this time, she observed a male standing in a driveway, performing an indecent act. The male said something to the female while waving at her at the same time.

On Friday, January 19th, 2018 at approximately 7:40am, another female in her teens was walking behind a business, through a parking lot, in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue. At this time, a male matching the same description as the suspect from the incident on January 15th approached her from behind while riding a bicycle. She told police that he struck her with his bicycle and touched her inappropriately from behind. The female fell to the ground and the suspect rode away.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40’s to early 50’s, 5’6-5’7, with a skinny build. He had a scruffy grey/black hair on the face, yellow crooked teeth and was wearing a black bomber style winter coat, darker blue jeans, black toque riding a black bike with straight handle bars.

Police investigators obtained video surveillance of the alleged suspect and ask that anyone with information to call them.