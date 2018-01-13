Guest Article By Dr. Ali Al Safi

Third molars or “wisdom teeth” are the last set to come through the gums, and usually don’t push through the gums until people are in their late teens. In some instances, the space is limited at the rear of the jaws for wisdom teeth to easily come through the gums resulting in them becoming “wedged” or impacted.

Some impacted wisdom teeth remain in place and cause no problems, however other impacted wisdom teeth could cause severe trouble. In that case, your dentist will recommend the removal of troublesome teeth as soon as possible before the problem gets worse. At times your wisdom teeth might be difficult to extract resulting the dentist to refer you to an oral surgeon.

Problems that may be caused by impacted wisdom teeth include:

Infection: in a case of an impacted tooth, the tooth can start to push through the gums resulting in an infection leading to swelling and pain in the region. Additionally, it can cause bad breath and unpleasant taste. Crowding: when the wisdom teeth come in they could push adjacent teeth out of their aliened position. Pain: teething pain, or pressure from the pushing through the gums. Cyst: in some cases a fluid filed sac could from around the wisdom tooth if it is not removed, resulting in displacing the tooth. This resulting in bone and teeth damage in the adjacent area. This is a fairly common event with unerupted teeth. Ulcer: upper wisdom teeth could erupt on an angle rubbing against the cheeks resulting in an ulcer. Food trap: good could become trapped between the wisdom teeth and adjacent teeth resulting in tooth decay on both teeth.

Presented by Dr. Ali Al Safi from Emeryville Family Dental. Find them on Facebook here, on their website here, or reach them by phone at 226-363-0404. Emeryville Family Dental is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm.