Windsor Police continue to investigate an east Windsor stabbing.

Police say it happened around 5:45pm on Thursday, December 7th, 2017 in the 1000 block of Albert Road.

They say that there was an argument with the victim and two other males. It escalated into an altercation and the victim sustaining a laceration to his arm.

The injuries were non-life threatening and he was transported to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.