One person is under arrest after a downtown convenience store robbery.

Police say that just before midnight,on Monday December 4th, a male wearing a mask entered the store on the 700 block of Ouellette and threatened that he had a gun.

The officer in the prisoner transportation vehicle was in the area and arrived on scene. An employee was gesturing that the suspect was still in the store. The officer observed the suspect inside with a scarf covering his face. As the officer approached, the suspect pushed past the employee at the front door. The suspect was quickly placed under arrest without further incident.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Lawson Veilleux, an 18-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with robbery and have face masked with intent to commit indictable offence.