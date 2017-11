Windsor Police are looking for help locating a missing man.

Police say that 51-year-old Christopher Appleyard was last seen in the downtown area on Friday, November 24th.

He is described as 6 ft, 220 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-coloured pants.

Police say that they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.