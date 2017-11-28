Windsor Police made an east Windsor drug bust.

Police say that in early November of 2017 the Drugs and Guns Unit commenced an investigation involving an adult male possibly trafficking cocaine from a residence in the City of Windsor.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 1700 block of Ferndale Avenue.

On Tuesday November 28th, 2017 around 1am the suspect male was arrested at the involved residence without incident and the search warrant was subsequently executed.

Officers seized 21.8 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value of $2,180), $1,430 in Canadian currency, one digital scale and one cell phone.

A 49-year-old male from Windsor is facing one count of possession of suspected cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.