The former GM Lands
There are plans for the former GM site in Walkerville.
Essex Terminal Railway/Morterm Ltd. is proposing to construct an intermodal rail to truck automobile storage facility.
The proposal calls...
Light display in Amherstburg
Windsor City Council has approved a major light display for Jackson Park.
The display which would be up from December 1st into January could include the lighting of...
Flooded parking lot at Marquis Tile on Manning Road in Tecumseh by Mike C Labord
Here is a look at flooding Monday evening in the area. According to Environment Canada...
Last updated: Sunday September 3rd, 2:33pm
The emergency room at the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital is open as of 10:30pm Tuesday evening.
It was closed Tuesday afternoon after it experienced...
Dougall Avenue is closed at the CN Rail crossing. Crews pulled twelve stranded vehicles from the water.
Flood waters are receding after heavy rainfall caused several...
Here is a look at how much rain the region revived according to data by Environment Canada.
Amherstburg – 37.4mm or 1.47 inches
LaSalle – 290mm or 11.41 inches
Essex – 165mm or...
Windsor Regional Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer David Musyj has shared these security videos of the hospital as it started to flood Tuesday afternoon.
...
Windsor Police are looking for a driver who hit a teenager and took off.
Police say it happened during the heavy rain on Tuesday August 29th, 2017 at approximately 3:15pm in...
U-Haul Company of Western Ontario is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in and around Windsor who have been or will be impacted by...
Renovations continue on Devonshire Mall’s $70-million redevelopment project.
Work includes a complete interior mall renovation including new ceiling and floor treatments and renovation of four existing entrances and the addition of...
