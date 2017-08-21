Windsor Police have laid charges after a road rage incident.

Police say about 12:45pm on Friday August 11th, 2017 police were called to the area of Walker Road and Sydney Avenue for a report of road rage.

The complainant advised that he observed a green Toyota Camry driving erratically. The vehicle drove in front of him and appeared to purposefully drive at a slow speed and repeatedly applied his brakes in an aggressive manner. The complainant took a picture of the suspect vehicle and when they got to Sydney Avenue the driver stopped and confronted him. After a brief verbal argument the suspect stomped down on the hood of his vehicle and fled southbound on Walker Road.

The complainant then attended a business located in the 2900 block of County Road 42, attempted to repair damage to his vehicle when a gray Dodge Durango pulled into the parking lot. A group of males, including the suspect driver from road rage incident, got out of the SUV and approached the complainant in an aggressive manner. The complainant retreated and stood with another group of males.

The suspect returned to the SUV, retrieved a suspected handgun, and threated the complainant. Another male from the group slashed the complainants tires and damaged the side of his car. The group quickly left the area in the Durango.

On Thursday August 18th, 2017 around 6pm officers recovered the Toyota Camry involved in the original incident in the 1100 block of Walker Road.

Police located the suspects at a nearby residence and placed them under arrest. Officers confirmed the existence of a pellet gun (replica handgun), believed to have been used in the original incident, inside the seized vehicle and are seeking judicial authorization to retrieved the item.

Erik Birch, a 24-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with carry concealed weapon, possess weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief and utter threats.

Carson Facette, a 18-year-old male from Brantford, is charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.