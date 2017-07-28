A Windsor man is facing charges after police allege he was distrusting intimate videos of his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the man’s 36 year ex-girlfriend called police recently to tell them her ex-boyfriend was distributing videos of her without her permission.

Investigation revealed that the female had been in a prior dating relationship with a 27-year-old male and that during the relationship the couple consensually created intimate videos.

Back in May, the male was arrested and charged with assaulting the female. He was released with a recognizance condition not to communicate with her.

The female reported that on Friday July 21st she discovered that her ex-boyfriend had sent copies of the intimate videos over the internet to acquaintances of hers.

Police say the female had never provided permission for the images to be published.

The 27-year-old male from Windsor was arrested without incident and has been charged with publication of an intimate image without consent and fail to comply with a recognizance.

Police are reminding the public that the non-consensual distribution of intimate images is a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison. They say consenting to an image being captured always carries the risk as to where that image will or may end up down the road sometime in the future.