A Windsor woman has been charged after a stabbing incident.

Police say that just after 7am on Wednesday April 19th, 2017 they were called to the 600 block of Pelissier Street.

When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old female victim with fresh wounds to her hand and arm.

The victim reported to officers that she had been stabbed during an altercation with another female whom is known to her.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after 9am officers located the suspect female in the area of Pelissier Street and Elliott Street and arrested her without incident.

A knife that is believed to have been involved was recovered as well.

Christina Morris, a 31-year-old from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.