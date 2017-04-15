Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing at a South Windsor hotel.

Police say say they were called just after 3am on Saturday, April 15th, 2017, to the parking lot of the hotel in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue in response to a reported disturbance involving a weapon.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old male suffering from facial lacerations and non-life threatening stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The forensic identification unit attended the scene, and the major crimes unit is actively investigating.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random incident

Police are searching for a male suspect with tanned ski, between 20 and 30 years old, around 6′ in height, 180-200 lbs with a stocky build. He has a thin mustache/goatee with “chinstrap”-style beard and black hair slicked back in a pony-tail. He was wearing dark coloured jeans, black baseball hat and light coloured jacket.

The weapon used by the suspect is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.