Windsor Police are investigating a home invasion in the 1300 block of Campbell.<

Police say that around 1am on Monday January 9th, 2017 one of the occupants at the house called police to advise that they were being robbed and he hung up.

They say that the victim heard a knock at the door and when he opened the door two unknown suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded cash.

One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The suspects obtained a quantity of money and while they were going through the house they observed officers arriving and fled out the back door.

Officers arrived and found a male running from the rear of the residence.