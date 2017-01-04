

The past holiday weekend was a bust one for the OPP Traffic Management Unit.

On December 30th, 2016 an OPP officer initiated a traffic stop on Essex County Road 20 in Kingsville and the driver fled the vehicle on foot. The driver was chased and caught by the officer and subsequently charged with numerous violations under the Highway Traffic Act.

On December 30th, 2016 an OPP officer stopped a vehicle on Essex County Road 34 near Essex travelling in excess of 160 km/hr in a posted 80 km/h zone. The driver was charged and his licence was suspended and vehicle impounded.

On December 31st, 2016 an OPP officer stopped a vehicle on Essex County Road 19 in Lakeshore as the driver had a suspended drivers licence. Prior to the officer exiting his police cruiser, the driver sped away but was later arrested and charged with numerous offences under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario and the Criminal Code of Canada.

On December 31st, 2016 an OPP officer stopped a vehicle on North Talbot Road in Tecumseh travelling in excess of 110 km/hr in a posted 60 km/h zone. The driver was charged, his licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.