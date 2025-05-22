Your Free Guide To Farm Fresh In Windsor Essex

Fresh Finds & Local Vibes: Discover W.E. Heart Local

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Get ready to fall in love with local all over again! The 2025 W.E. Heart Local program has officially launched, and it’s your ultimate passport to the freshest finds, tastiest treats, and most authentic experiences in Windsor Essex. Whether you’re a seasoned farmers’ market explorer, a first-time local foodie, or a lover of all things handmade and homegrown, W.E. Heart Local is your go-to guide to experiencing the vibrant agricultural bounty of our region.

Why Shop Local?

When you choose to shop local, you’re doing more than just picking up ingredients for dinner or grabbing a weekend treat. You’re investing in your community. Every dollar spent at a local market, farm stand, vineyard, or artisan shop directly supports Windsor Essex growers, producers, and small business owners. It keeps jobs here at home, strengthens our regional economy, and helps preserve the rural charm and culinary heritage that make our region truly special.

Local food isn’t just about economics — it’s about flavour. When your produce is picked that morning or your wine is crafted from grapes grown just down the road, you can taste the difference. Seasonal, farm-fresh food bursts with colour, nutrients, and life. Shopping local means you’re eating the way nature intended — with the seasons.

Meet Your Farm-Fresh Guide: The W.E. Heart Local Digital Pass

W.E. Heart Local makes it easier than ever to explore and support local with our free digital pass. This interactive mobile passport helps you navigate the region’s rich network of:

Use the pass to plan your seasonal shopping trips, map out weekend adventures, or make a summer bucket list with your family. No app is needed — simply register online at weheartlocal.ca, and you’ll get your personalized digital passport sent directly to your inbox.

Exclusive Perks for Passholders

Every month, passholders receive an exclusive email update packed with:

BONUS: If you check in at 30 or more participating locations between now and March 31st, 2026, you’ll be entered to win a 7-Day Barrels Bottles & Brews Flight Log — giving you a year of tastings and exclusive offers on the Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail.

What’s in Season Now?

One of the best parts of shopping local is discovering what’s in season. Our W.E. Heart Local site features handy icons and listings so you can quickly find what’s ripe and ready each month:

May & June : Asparagus from Wrightland Farm , rhubarb, strawberries

: Asparagus from , rhubarb, strawberries July : Cherries, blueberries, sweet corn from Willow Tree Market

: Cherries, blueberries, sweet corn from August : Peaches, tomatoes from Sunrise Farms , zucchini, plums

: Peaches, tomatoes from , zucchini, plums September & October: Apples from Neumiller Orchards, squash, grapes, pumpkins

From roadside farm stands brimming with just-picked berries to family-run orchards where you can harvest your own peaches, every season offers a new reason to get out and explore Windsor Essex.

A Region Full of Flavour

Windsor Essex isn’t just about what you eat — it’s about where and how you experience it. With the W.E. Heart Local pass, you can:

This program connects locals and visitors alike with the people and places that bring flavour and heart to our region. Whether you’re gathering picnic supplies, searching for the perfect hostess gift, or just craving something homemade, W.E. Heart Local makes it easy to discover it all.

How to Get Started

Register for your free digital passport at weheartlocal.ca Browse the interactive map to find participating locations Check in when you visit each stop Collect rewards and entries for monthly prizes Repeat all season long!

The more you explore, the more you earn — and the more you support the local economy and community in the process.

This year, taste your way through the seasons, meet the makers behind your favourite treats, and rediscover the magic of buying fresh and local with the 2025 W.E. Heart Local program.

Sign up, shop local, and show your heart for Windsor Essex.

Visit weheartlocal.ca and start your farm-fresh journey today!

