Unplug, Unwind, and Explore: The Ultimate Guide to Pelee Island

Pelee Island: The Southernmost Island in Canada

Why does nobody have Pelee Island at the top of their list of places to visit? It will be worthwhile of your time, no matter where you are, I am here to assure you. Consider the 90-minute ferry ride from Leamington to Pelee Island as a kind of stress-relieving environment. Your anxieties seem increasingly ridiculous as the boat swerves away from the Essex County shore, and by the time you arrive, you’ve realized how much you wanted to escape from it all.

Lighthouse Point Provincial Nature Reserve

One of Pelee Island’s two provincial parks is located at Lighthouse Point on the island’s northeastern spit; the other is located at Fish Point on the southwestern spit. This is a small, non-operating “nature-reserve-class” park with no amenities or activities except its main attraction, the antique lighthouse located at the point of the spit. This second oldest lighthouse on Lake Erie, constructed in 1833 and renovated in 2000 is designated a monument of historical significance.

Vin Villa Ruins

Unbelievably, Vin Villa was the first commercial estate winery in Canada. Built from the site’s limestone, the winery housed Thaddeus and Adelia Smith’s daughters in addition to acting as a wine cellar. Vin Villa transformed from a house into the neighbourhood’s social centre. As a winery, it soon became well-known for its critically acclaimed wines. Wines from Vin Villa were transported back to London by the Governors General of Canada. The Prince of Wales gave his approval in public. The wines became even more well-known when they were frequently displayed at the Toronto Industrial Exhibition and then at comparable locations in Edinburgh.

Pelee Island Heritage Centre and Museum

The goals of the Pelee Island Heritage Centre and Museum are to protect the natural heritage of the community, conduct research, gather, and preserve historical artifacts, and inform the public about the combined heritage through publications, exhibits, and special presentations. Furthermore, it is acknowledged that the Heritage Centre ought to contribute to the understanding of contemporary community planning concerns by virtue of the advantage of hindsight.

Fish Point Nature Reserve

As far as populated land masses go in Canada, Fish Point is literally the furthest south you can go, so you must visit. A gorgeous beach that resembles a snake skirts the land mass at the end of Fish Point Nature Reserve. After you descend there, you can reach this beach by walking for around thirty minutes along a trail. For those who are not able to hike, an easy walk. The trail will be roughly 2.6 km long.

Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

There are certain benefits to producing wine in Canada’s most southern region. Pelee Island Winery is very much looking forward to continuing to take use of those advantages, as they’ve been doing for quite some time. The World Wildlife Fund’s stringent Sustainable Vineyard Practices are followed by Pelee Island Winery, an Ontario winery and vineyard that was established as a founding member. The winery grows and tends to each grape in accordance with these guidelines.

The Wandering Dog Inn

The charming Wandering Dog Inn proved to be the go-to Pelee Island bed and breakfast. Their self-description, “simple Inn, on a quiet island,” encapsulates everything about them. Two historic farmhouses that were relocated to the present site at different points in time make up the Main House. For more than a century, The Wandering Dog Inn has welcomed guests from all over the world at its location on the corner of East West Road.

Pelee Island Ferry

Pelee Island, sometimes referred to as Canada’s best kept secret, is a unique travel destination. And the Pelee Island Ferry is your go-to option to get there if you don’t own a boat. You can also travel by plane. Visit Ontario Ferries for more information on how to book your reservation today! Some establishments and activities on Pelee Island are seasonal. To avoid disappointment, please contact establishments that you would like to visit before Victoria Day or after September 30th.

