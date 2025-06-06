The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide In Windsor Essex

The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide in Windsor Essex

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re still pondering the perfect gift for the dad who has everything (including a collection of “World’s Best Dad” mugs), look no further. This year, skip the predictable and dive into the unique experiences Windsor Essex has to offer. From craft brews to historical adventures, we’ve curated a list that will make any dad feel like a king for a day. Be sure to check out our Father’s Day Guide for a robust list of events and activities across the region!

If your dad appreciates a good pint, the Barrels Bottles & Brews Flight Log is the golden ticket to his heart. This self-guided tour offers three options:

1-Day Flight Log: Valid for 5 tastings – $25

Valid for 5 tastings – $25 7-Day Flight Log: Valid for 9 tastings – $40

Valid for 9 tastings – $40 Frequent Flyer Flight Log: A tasting at each location, plus a bonus birthday tasting and more – $75

With this pass, Dad can explore 12 craft breweries and 2 distilleries in Windsor Essex, sampling some of the finest ales, lagers, stouts, and spirits the region has to offer. It’s not just a gift; it’s an experience that keeps on giving.

Pro Tip: Purchase the Flight Log as a gift and schedule it to be delivered on Father’s Day, or print a voucher to hand-deliver.

Step back into the Roaring Twenties with the Rum Runners Tour. This four-hour immersive experience brings Prohibition-era Windsor to life with costumed characters, live music, and tales of bootleggers and gangsters. It’s a theatrical journey through history that Dad won’t soon forget.

Details: The tour includes a bus ride through historic sites and a lively speakeasy scene with a delicious hot meal. Tours sell out quickly! Book in advance.

If Dad has always dreamed of taking to the skies, the Canadian Aviation Museum offers the chance to fly in one of their authentic WWII-era training aircraft, the Yellow Birds. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that combines history with the thrill of flight.

Booking: Visit the Canadian Aviation Museum’s website to schedule a flight experience for Dad.

Treat Dad to a scenic cruise along the Detroit River with Windsor Premier Cruises. Choose from sightseeing or sunset dinner cruises, offering stunning views of the Windsor/Detroit shoreline.

Special Event: Father’s Day Cruise to the Gordie Howe Bridge – Two cruises available: 2PM & 5PM.

Give Dad the royal treatment with a night at Caesars Windsor. From gaming to gourmet dining at Neros Steakhouse, it’s a complete entertainment package.

Dining Highlight: Neros Signature Prime Rib, featured Friday, Saturday and Sunday and perfect for a Father’s Day feast.

If Dad’s idea of relaxation involves the green, Windsor Essex boasts several top-notch golf courses including:

Booking: Reserve a tee time at any of these courses to give Dad the perfect day on the links.

Make a splash this Father’s Day with an unforgettable paddle at Pelee Wings Outfitters! Treat Dad to a kayak adventure on the beautiful waters of Lake Erie—perfect for bonding, exploring, and soaking up the sunshine together.

Note: Ensure to check availability and book in advance to secure the perfect adventure for Dad.

Fire up the grill and celebrate Dad with the freshest local flavours! Use your W.E. Heart Local Pass to find farm-fresh ingredients perfect for a Father’s Day barbecue—from juicy produce to savoury sauces and locally raised meats.

When Father’s Day is all about enjoying the little moments with the little ones in your life explore our Family Fun page for endless ideas for fun for the whole family! A trip to Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens isn’t complete with peach juice, donuts and a visit with the goats! Race dad down the waterslides at Adventure Bay Family Water Park for bragging rights. Head for a round of mini golf at Ure’s Mini Golf where the loser buys ice cream!

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift that’s thoughtful, local, and totally unique? Check out W.E. Made It —a curated collection of handcrafted goods and artisan-made finds from talented makers across Windsor Essex. From small-batch sauces and locally roasted coffee to handmade accessories and one-of-a-kind keepsakes, you’ll find something just right for every kind of dad. Skip the generic and give a gift that’s made with heart, made with purpose, and made right here. Start exploring at yqgmade.ca and make this Father’s Day locally inspired!

This Father’s Day, go beyond the traditional gifts and give Dad an experience he’ll cherish. Whether it’s sipping craft brews, soaring through the skies, or cruising the river, Windsor Essex offers a plethora of unique options to make this Father’s Day unforgettable.

For more ideas and to plan the perfect day, check out our comprehensive Father’s Day Guide in Windsor Essex.

Here’s to making Dad’s day as extraordinary as he is!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.