Summer Starts Here: Download The Summer Event Guide!

Summer Starts Here: Festivals, Fireworks & Fun in Windsor Essex

Get ready to fill your calendar with sunshine, sounds, and unforgettable summer memories! Windsor Essex is turning up the heat with an incredible lineup of festivals, concerts, food events, and outdoor fun that will have you dancing, sipping, exploring, and celebrating all season long. Whether you’re a foodie, music lover, culture seeker, or outdoor adventurer, there’s something happening in every corner of our region—and our Summer Event Guide is your ultimate ticket to it all. For the most up-to-date list of all events happening in Windsor Essex head to our Event Calendar. Keep reading for your summer checklist!

Hop Into Summer Nights with the Windsor Essex Night Market Hop!

There’s nothing like warm summer evenings spent under twinkling lights—and the Night Market Hop is your ticket to discovering the region’s most vibrant night markets! From fresh produce and handmade goods to local wine, beer, and spirits, these lively markets are bursting with flavour, fun, and community vibes. Enjoy live entertainment, unique finds, and the chance to connect with local makers and artisans all summer long. Sign up for the Night Market Hop now to get the full schedule sent straight to your inbox—and don’t forget to visit the Tourism Windsor Essex booth for your chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree!

JUNE

Kick off your summer right with some of our region’s most iconic events.

Stroll through lush green spaces during Art in the Park taking place June 7th and 8th at Willistead Park.

Celebrate our favourite local berries at the LaSalle Strawberry Festival, June 5th to 8th at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle and for the grown ups: Strawberry Licious where Wolfhead Distillery will be launching the re-release of their Strawberry Gin with a night of signature cocktails, food truck offerings, live music and more!

Explore the delicious diversity of Windsor Essex at the Carrousel of the Nations. From small-town street festivals to waterfront fireworks displays, there’s no shortage of energy and excitement.

Shop Fresh. Shop Local. All Summer Long!

Make the most of the season with the W.E. Heart Local Digital Passport—your guide to discovering the freshest farm stands, markets, and local gems across Windsor Essex! From sun-ripened strawberries to handcrafted goods and farm-fresh fare, this FREE mobile pass makes it easy (and rewarding!) to support local all summer long. Check in at participating locations for exclusive offers, monthly prize draws, and the chance to win big just by showing your love for local. Register today at weheartlocal.ca and start exploring the tastes and treasures of Windsor Essex—one stop at a time!

JULY

Canada Day celebrations in Windsor Essex are truly a sight to behold. Grab a blanket and enjoy live music and fireworks displays lighting up the sky. Local communities go all out with parades, family activities, and community BBQs—it’s the perfect time to gather with friends and family and feel the pride of Canada’s 158th birthday.

Begin your summer tour of Willistead Manor at the Coach House, where you can purchase your tour tickets the day of your tour, and explore the Coach House Historical Exhibition on-site. This exhibition tells the story of Hiram Walker, the Walker family and legacy, the formation of Walkerville, Edward and Mary Walker, the construction of Willistead Manor, and more. After exploring the exhibition, head across the parking lot to Willistead Manor for a tour of the grand estate.

Get ready to groove: the Electric Avenue International Jazz Festival is taking over Erie Street this summer! Are you ready to jazz it up? The Electric Avenue International Jazz Festival is bringing the rhythm, the soul, and the trumpets to the city on July 4th and 5th, and you do not want to miss this!

Soak up the sounds of summer with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert Series! Enjoy beautiful live performances in scenic outdoor settings across Windsor Essex—perfect for a relaxing evening under the stars. Bring your lawn chair, pack a picnic, and let the music move you all season long!

Sip Your Way Through Summer

Sip, savour, and celebrate summer with the EPIC Wine Country Tasting Pass—your ticket to discovering the award-winning wineries of Windsor Essex! With this pass in hand, you can explore stunning vineyard views, sample handcrafted wines, and enjoy exclusive tastings at participating EPIC Wineries. Whether you’re a seasoned wine lover or just starting your tasting journey, it’s the perfect way to experience the flavours of our region one sip at a time. Grab your pass, gather your friends, and toast to an unforgettable summer in EPIC Wine Country!

August

Hogs for Hospice roars into town for a weekend of concerts, bike games, stunt shows, beer garden, rib fest and of course the charity ride. The action packed weekend kicks off Friday August 1st at 4pm at Seacliff Park.

Celebrate pride in Windsor Essex August 8th to 10th at Lanspeary Park at the Windsor Essex Pride Festival. The annual Pride Fest Parade returns along Ottawa Street!

Indulge in wine tastings from 15 different EPIC Wineries at An EPIC Afternoon – Summer Wine Fest Saturday August 9th at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing. Winemakers and winery owners will be on hand pouring their best vintages for you!

The Ouellette Car Cruise takes place Friday August 15th building on the nostalgia of Windsor’s storied automotive history and seeks to engage car enthusiasts, hobbyists and the community at large in celebration of our region’s deep automotive roots.

The annual favourite Art by the River returns to Fort Malden National Historic Site Saturday August 23rd and Sunday August 24th for it’s 58th year! With over 170 artists and artisans it’s a perfect way to ease into the end of summer.

Celebrate a good old fashioned country fair at the 171st Annual Harrow Fair August 28th to 31st at the Harrow Fairgrounds. There’s nothing like The Harrow Fair!

Hold On To The Summer Vibes ~ With A Cold Glass In Your Hand

There’s no better way to savour the season than with the Barrels Bottles & Brews Flight Log—your passport to tasting your way through some of the best craft breweries, cideries and distilleries in Windsor Essex. Choose from a 1-day, 7-day, or Frequent Flyer pass and enjoy curated samples at each stop along the trail. As the leaves change and the air gets crisp, cozy up with bold brews, smooth spirits, and unforgettable local flavours. Whether you’re a craft beer connoisseur or just love exploring new tastes, the Flight Log is your perfect fall companion. Start sipping and discover your new favourite pour!

Use our Official Visitor Guide to plan a self-guided adventure through our scenic trails and waterfront parks, and pair it with stops at farmers markets, u-pick farms, or wineries offering seasonal treats. Whether it’s discovering a new event in a neighbouring town or stumbling upon live music while sipping a flight at a craft brewery, summer in Windsor Essex is all about embracing the moment—and our Summer Event Guide is your perfect planning companion. Let the summer fun begin!

