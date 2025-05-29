Sip, Savor, Repeat: The Ultimate Wine-Lover’s Guide To EPIC Wineries

Vineyards & Voyages: The EPIC Wineries of Essex County

Original blog by Vineyards and Voyages

When it comes to Canadian wine, regions like Niagara or the Okanagan typically steal the spotlight. However, nestled in southern Canada, is a hidden gem that deserves just as much love. With its unique terroir, diverse wineries, and welcoming atmosphere, Essex County offers a memorable experience for seasoned wine lovers and curious explorers alike.

Essex County, benefits from a microclimate similar to that of Northern Italy. It’s the southernmost part of Canada and thanks to its position along the northern shore of Lake Erie, it enjoys warm summers, cool evenings, and a growing season that supports the cultivation of classic vinifera grapes like Chardonnay, Riesling, and Cabernet Franc, as well as unique hybrids like Vidal Blanc and Baco Noir.

Let’s talk about the food because, let’s be real, wine tasting isn’t complete without some amazing bites to go with it. There is a growing culinary scene that complements the wine. Each winery has its own character and amenities and many include restaurants or bistros where you can enjoy farm-to-table meals paired with wines and stunning views. And if you’re into charcuterie boards (who isn’t?), you’ll find plenty of spots serving up artisanal bites that are almost too pretty to eat—almost.

Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) Wineries brings together 17 of the wineries in the region that are close enough to each other that hopping between a couple makes for a day of easy adventure.

The following are ones I visited:

OXLEY ESTATE Winery

Oxley Estate is a sophisticated winery in a renovated barn. hey specialize in cool-climate varietals like Chardonnay, Riesling, and Cabernet Franc and have an on-site restaurant for a farm-to-table dining experience.

CREW

CREW (Colchester Ridge Estate Winery) is a known for its intimate atmosphere and diverse, award-winning wines, In their tasting room and outdoor patio they also serve food and sometimes feature.

VIEWPOINTE ESTATE WINERY

Viewpointe combines panoramic views of Lake Erie with exceptional wines. Their wine portfolio features unique varietals like Auxerrois and classics like Cabernet Franc and Gewürztraminer. Visitors can enjoy wine tastings, live music on the lawn, and locally-inspired cuisine at their on-site bistro.

COOPER’S HAWK VINEYARDS

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards is known for its beautiful wooded setting with seating areas and nature trails. There is also an on-site restaurant, The Vines, that elevates the experience with locally-inspired, seasonal dishes expertly paired with their wines.

DANCING SWALLOWS VINEYARD

Dancing Swallows Vineyard is the smallest of the EPIC wineries. It’s located on a historic farmstead with laid-back seating under the maple trees. I was really impressed with their range of Chardonnay.

MUSCEDERE VINEYARDS ESTATE WINERY

Muscedere Vineyards is a multi-generational family-owned winery that serves signature wood-fired pizzas to go with their wine. And the farm setting includes goats and chickens.

PAGLIONE ESTATE WINERY

At Paglione Estate Winery, the family has embraced their Italian heritage in the style of wine, the design of the space and the offerings of pizza and gelato.

SPRUCEWOOD SHORES ESTATE WINERY

Canada’s only beachfront winery, Sprucewood Shores is a must-visit for its stunning lake views and picnic-friendly vibe. Its a popular wedding venue, and also has events like live music and outdoor yoga.

NORTH 42 DEGREES ESTATE WINERY

I visited North 42° Winery for its restaurant. The Vines restaurant is celebrated for its elevated farm-to-table dining, offering a menu that showcases local, seasonal ingredients. I enjoyed their wines with an exceptional dinner.

Planning Your Visit

One of the best things about Windsor-Essex is that it’s a wine country without the pretension. You won’t find stuffy tasting rooms or sky-high tasting fees here. Instead, it’s all about welcoming spaces where you can chat with winemakers, sip wine on sun-soaked patios, and feel like you’re part of a community. Oxley Estate Winery, for example, is as much about the people as it is the wine, with friendly staff and a bistro menu that perfectly complements their pours.

It’s just a short trip from Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan, or a longer drive from Toronto or western New York. There are cozy B&B and boutique hotels in the towns along the lakeshore. I loved my stay at The Grove Motel in Colchester.

The region also hosts several wine-centric events throughout the year. March Macness, EPIC Afternoon and EPIC Taste of the Season are perfect opportunities to experience wine tastings, live entertainment, and local cuisine in a festive atmosphere.

While the wine alone is worth the trip, there’s plenty more to love about Essex County. The area is dotted with charming towns, scenic bike trails, and stunning lake views that make it the ideal backdrop for a day of exploring. Start your morning with a coffee in Kingsville, hit a few wineries in the afternoon, and cap it all off with dinner at a lakeside restaurant while the sun sets over Lake Erie. It’s the kind of place where you can slow down, soak in the scenery, and enjoy the simple pleasures of good wine and great company.

Original blog post by Katherine McQueen of vineyardsandvoyages

See more of Katherine’s visit to EPIC Wine Country here.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.