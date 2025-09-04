Open Farms: A Full Day Of Fresh Family Fun!

A Full Day Of Farm-Fresh Fun!

Explore Local Agriculture at Open Farms Day – Saturday, September 13, 2025

Get ready for a full day of farm-fresh fun! Open Farms is your chance to explore some of our amazing W.E. Heart Local partners, each offering a unique, hands-on experience. From farm-fresh tastings to behind-the-scenes tours, you’ll discover the incredible work our local farmers do every day to bring fresh produce to Windsor Essex.

And the best part? It’s completely free! All you need is your FREE Digital Pass to unlock your guide to participating farms, special offers, and all the activities planned for the day.

Register for your FREE Digital Pass

What to Expect on Open Farms Day

Farm-fresh tastings – sample the best of the season.

– sample the best of the season. Behind-the-scenes tours – see firsthand how your food is grown and cared for.

– see firsthand how your food is grown and cared for. Hands-on activities – perfect for families and kids who want to learn about farm life.

– perfect for families and kids who want to learn about farm life. Educational fun – connect directly with farmers dedicated to quality, sustainability, and animal care.

Open Farms is more than a day out—it’s about connecting with the land, supporting local food, and learning the stories behind the meals we share.

Spend the day getting up close with life on the farm at these participating partners:

Carolinia Cider Co. Experience Apples! Farm equipment photo ops and yard games all day from 12pm – 5pm! Food available for purchase: Carolinia Cider Co will have an apple hand-pie paired with a cider (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). Petrella’s has an Italian Street Food pop-up with an apple feature. With The Fruit Wagon featuring two tasting bars – apples and apple cider vinegar.

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards Join vineyard owner Tom O’Brien for a guided tour of our scenic property. Stroll through the vines, sample grape varietals, and learn about our grapes and the wine making process. Tours on the hour at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm & 4pm. Winery open 11:30am – 6pm.

Denver’s Homestead Meet our chickens and learn all about being a poultry farmer! Check out alive honey bee display. More details to come. Open Farms activities from 10-2pm



Downtown Windsor Farmers Market Visit the Little Sprouts Craft Corner and blend imagination and farming fun. Transform into your favourite barnyard buddies with face painting from Madison from Sunny Days. Strike a pose at our farm-themed photo zone hosted by the Good Greens Program! Add a touch of flair to your farm-day look with beautiful henna body art! Test your tossing skills at our Cornhole station, generously donated by Big Brothers Big Sisters. From 10:30 to 11:30, keep your eyes peeled for stilt-walker Mark Lefebvre. From 11:00 to 12:00, let local saxophonist Ted Hogan fill the air with smooth, soulful melodies that float through the stalls.

Eh Oh Farm Farm tours at 9am & 1pm: Learn how we started, what we grow, how best to cut each flower, and how we benefit local pollinators with Q&A along the walk. The farm will be open all day 9am-8pm

GL Heritage Brewing Co. Stop into the only agricultural-based brewery in the region, GL Heritage Brewing Co., for family-friendly and pet-friendly (on a leash, pls!) experiences! Bring the family to experience pony rides, free brewery tours showcasing how grain and hops are used in beer-making, meet some rescue animals, learn about pollinators and how we can help them thrive, get your picture taken by farm equipment, and savour a food menu sourced from farms here in Windsor-Essex!



Hawksview Honey Don’t miss our observation hive where you can see what bees do inside their hive! We are here to answer any questions you have about the bee process. Enjoy games, and take a photo where you can put your face on a bee! Open Farms Activities from 11am – 3pm

Raymont’s Berries From 11am – 1pm Tour our raspberry field and pick a complementary 1/2 pint of raspberries! (One 1/2 pint per family or car). Find out how raspberries grow & the work involved to produce a yearly crop.



Sauve’s Country Market Meet and greet with 2 real cows and milk a mechanical milking cow! Learn all about milk with Kris from MistyGlen Creamery Tractor rides (weather dependent) and get up close to the tractor for some great photo ops. Open Farms activities from 10am-3pm.

Stonehill Estates Farm Shop d tour visiting the quarry and the farm at 12:15pm and 1:15 pm. Tours include a guided hike on the property, showcasing our grounds: 150 year old house, stone quarry, SugarShack grounds, old barn, grass tennis court, planned lavender field and more! Please note that this location is on Pelee Island and you must catch the 10am ferry from Kingsville in order to make the tour time Please register for this tour at https://www.stonehillfarmshop.com/tours

The Farm House Market “Party at the Farm” from 10am – 5pm. Enjoy Farm Store Shopping, take a photo op with our tractor, lawn games & activities, face painting, cotton candy & popcorn *free while quantities last*.



The Fruit Wagon 12pm – 5pm: Experience Apples with two tasting bars – apples and apple cider vinegar! Farm equipment photo ops and yard games all day! With food available for purchase from Carolinia Cider Co featuring an apple hand-pie paired with a cider, and Petrella’s with an Italian Street Food pop-up with an apple feature.

The Little Cider Company Check out the farm equipment used in an orchard! Our platform used in apple picking and our sprayer will be on display for you to see! Open Farms activities start at noon. Test your farm knowledge with The Essex County Federation of Agriculture trivia

Trimble Farms Cattle Company Inc. 10am – 3pm: Farm animal meet & greet.

Vivace Estate Winery Photo ops! Free photo opportunities in our brand-new sunflower field, with our vintage wine truck, and among the vines in our historic vineyards. Open for our usual offerings of wine tastings, charcuterie boards, and more. Come and enjoy the full Vivace Estate experience! Open Farms activities from 11am – 2pm

Wagner Orchards & Estate Winery Wagon rides around the orchard from noon – 4pm



Win a Family Fun Day!

When you check in at participating farms using your Open Farms Digital Pass, you’ll automatically be entered to win our Grand Prize Family Fun Day in Windsor Essex!

Here’s how it works:

Check in at 3 locations – 1 entry

– 1 entry Check in at 5 locations – 5 entries

– 5 entries Check in at 10+ locations – 25 entries

Grand Prize includes:

Passes to Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens (petting zoo, mini golf, arcade, and their famous cinnamon donuts) and dinner for the whole family!

(petting zoo, mini golf, arcade, and their famous cinnamon donuts) and dinner for the whole family! Family Four Pack of Passes to Adventure Bay Family Water Park

The more farms you visit, the more chances you have to win!

Don’t Miss Out!

When: Saturday, September 13th, 2025

Where: Participating farms across Windsor Essex

Register now for your FREE Open Farms Digital Pass to access the full list of activities, farms, and stops.

to access the full list of activities, farms, and stops. Haven’t registered for your W.E. Heart Local Digital Pass yet? Do it today to unlock extra offers and gifts while you shop local in #YQG !

yet? Do it today to unlock extra offers and gifts while you shop local in ! From apple orchards to pumpkin patches, our Pick Your Own Guide makes it easy to discover local farms and create unforgettable memories.

Join us for Open Farms Day 2025—a celebration of food, farming, and family fun you won’t want to miss!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.