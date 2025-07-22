How to Spend A Weekend On The Water

How to Spend a Weekend On The Water in Windsor Essex

Windsor, Ontario might be best known for its car history and casino nightlife, but it’s also surrounded by water. Rivers, lakes, and creeks that make it an underrated spot for a weekend of paddling.

Whether you’re new to paddling or just looking for a different way to experience southwestern Ontario, Windsor-Essex delivers. With calm lakes, scenic rivers, and peaceful marshes all within reach, paddling here is easy, accessible, and way more fun than you might expect.

Here’s a weekend itinerary that’ll take you from riverfront city paddles to peaceful marshes, with plenty of local eats and places to stay in between.

Where You’re Paddling: Windsor Essex Waterways Overview

Windsor-Essex is full of waterways that contribute to the area’s rich freshwater ecosystem. The abundance of water in Windsor-Essex shapes not only the region’s geography, but its economy, recreation, and culture. It makes sense that the region is full of great spots for canoeing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)!

These are the key waterways that you will find in the region. And you’ll paddle on many of these if you follow this itinerary!

Detroit River borders Windsor to the north

Lake St. Clair lies to the northeast, near Tecumseh and Lakeshore

Lake Erie lines the southern edge, home to towns like Kingsville and Leamington

Inland rivers include Ruscom, Thames, and Canard

A Weekend of Paddling in Windsor Essex Itinerary

Let’s dive into your weekend itinerary for paddling in the Windsor-Essex region!

Friday: Arrive in Windsor and Go on a Sunset Paddle

Getting to Windsor is easy by car, train, or air. If you’re flying, you can land at Windsor International Airport or cross the border from Detroit. If you’re arriving by VIA Rail, you’ll roll right into downtown. Either way, you’ll want to rent a car to explore the region’s spread-out paddling spots.

Check-In: Four Points by Sheraton Windsor Downtown

Four Points by Sheraton Windsor Downtown puts you right in the middle of things. It’s walking distance to the riverfront, downtown restaurants, and a short drive from Urban Surf Co. Rooms are clean and simple, and there’s parking and a pool, which is a win if you’ll be arriving in Windsor after a long trip.

Evening Paddle: Urban Surf Co.

Kick things off with a paddle right in Windsor. Urban Surf Co. offers rentals for SUPs, kayaks, and pedal kayaks. You’ll launch into a nearby creek and paddle out to Lake St. Clair or cruise down the Detroit River with views of both the Detroit and Windsor skylines. Going in the evening is the perfect time, because the water is calm, and the sunset light is beautiful.

Saturday: Point Pelee Marshes and Leamington Eats

Breakfast and Drive to Leamington

Four Points by Sheraton has a convenient breakfast option! The Social Grill is attached to the hotel, and offers a buffet breakfast every morning. You’ll head down to the buffet to have a tasty breakfast that fuels you for your day of paddling in Windsor-Essex.

After breakfast, hop in the car and drive 1 hour south to Leamington, where Lake Erie and Point Pelee National Park await.

Morning: Pelee Wings Outfitters + Paddle on Lake Erie

Your first stop of the day is Pelee Wings Outfitters. This shop is known for its birding and wildlife optics. The staff here really know their stuff and are happy to talk to you about the different binoculars and telescopes they offer.

Aside from optics, Pelee Wings is also a great launch point for paddling on Lake Erie! They offer both kayak and SUP rentals right on the shore. You can choose to paddle on Lake Erie, or paddle along the shoreline and into a calm, quiet creek.

Lunch: Freddy’s Restaurant

Across the road from Pelee Wings, Freddy’s Restaurant is a Leamington classic! This locally-owned restaurant has been a staple in Leamington for 35+ years. Back in 1988, Freddy and Maria Makhlouf along with their five children purchased what was then a small variety store.

The business has since then evolved from just a variety store. It now has its attached restaurant, Freddy’s, where you can enjoy Lebanese wraps, Lake Erie seafood, and their in-house craft beer and cocktails on the patio. Their kafta wrap is a favourite!

Midday Paddle: Freighter Canoe at Point Pelee National Park

After lunch, drive 5 minutes up the road to Point Pelee National Park for a freighter canoe tour. You’ll hop in a big, flat-bottomed freighter canoe—no experience needed.

Guided by a Parks Canada interpreter, this tour takes you through Point Pelee’s marsh ecosystem. You get to explore parts of the park that are only accessible by water, learn about the marsh’s role in the local ecosystem, and spot wildlife like birds, turtles, and if you’re lucky, a beaver! We learned from our Parks Canada guide that the marsh is home to a population of 10-20 beavers.

After your paddling tour, you’ll want to walk the accessible 1 km Marsh Boardwalk Trail and climb the lookout tower for views across the marsh. Keep your eyes peeled for more wildlife!

Bonus: Entry to Point Pelee is free this summer (June 20–Sept 2, 2025) through the Canada Strong Pass.

Check In: Seacliffe Inn

The Seacliffe Inn is a historic waterfront inn with big, cozy rooms and a great location. It’s just a short walk from Seacliff Beach and the Leamington Marina, and many of the rooms offer beautiful views of the waterfront, adding to its charm.

Once you’re checked in, be sure to walk down to Seacliff Beach. It’s a sandy public beach with calm waters, perfect for swimming or lounging in the sun. The adjacent pier stretches out into Lake Erie and offers great views of the water, especially at sunset. It’s a popular spot for a casual stroll, fishing, or just watching the boats come and go from the nearby marina.

Dinner: Thirteen at the Inn

After a stroll on the beach, head back to the Seacliffe Inn to have dinner at Thirteen at the Inn. This casual fine dining restaurant and a cocktail bar is attached to the Inn and has a beautiful patio.

Dress up and grab a table around sunset time so you can enjoy the views while having a seafood dinner. Be sure to try their signature cocktail, the Seadog! And make a reservation in advance, it gets busy.

Sunday: Creek Paddles and Local Bites

Morning: Breakfast at Colchester Beach

On Sunday morning, hop in the car and drive 30 minutes to Colchester. This small community is home to some cute dining options and a beautiful beach and harbour. Pop into The Wreck to enjoy a classic breakfast of bacon and eggs, and then wander down the road to take a stroll on Colchester Beach, before heading to your final paddle of the weekend.

Final Paddle: River Canard Canoe Co.

Your next stop, River Canard Canoe Co., is about a 30 minute drive away. It’s a general store, ice-cream shop, and paddling rentals outfitter that’s been around for decades. Located in the community of River Canard, it’s right along the river, which is where you’ll paddle.

The river is quiet, scenic, and ideal for a few hours of paddling. You can choose what type of paddling you’d like to do (a kayak, canoe, or SUP), and whether you’d like to self-guide, or join one of River Canard Canoe Co.’s guided tours.

The guides at River Canard Canoe Co. know their stuff, and if you’re into local lore, they’ll give you the full rundown on the area’s historical significance, from its French-Canadian history to its role in the War of 1812. Be sure to pop out of the store to check out the large map that’s painted on its wall. The map shows where the River Canard flows, and notable things to see.

Post-Paddle Treat: Ice Cream and Pizza

After padding the River Canard, you’ll want to cool off with a scoop of ice cream from River Canard Canoe Co.’s general store. Then, hop back in the car and drive 5 minutes into LaSalle to have lunch at Oven360.

Here, you can create your own pizza, choosing between a 10″ personal, 14″ large, or a party-size pizza. The process starts with their classic dough, and then you get to choose what toppings are layered on.

Every pizza is artisan-crafted to stay true to traditional Neapolitan flavors, with optional extras like gluten‑free crust, additional cheeses, proteins, and dipping sauces.

Final Thoughts: Enjoying Windsor Essex’s Waterways

Windsor-Essex isn’t just about border crossings and car history. It’s a region full of natural beauty and easy-to-access paddling spots. From the Detroit River in downtown Windsor to the calm marshes of Point Pelee, the wide stretch of Lake Erie, and the quiet charm of River Canard, each waterway offers something different.

See more of the visit to Windsor Essex here.

What makes paddling here especially accessible is the network of small, locally owned businesses that offer rentals, guided tours, and lessons. No gear or experience required—just show up, pick your paddle, and head out on the water!

Original Blog Post by Erin Hynes @pinatravels

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.