Family Fun Guide to Windsor Essex

Original blog by Annie Gasca

We just came back from the most amazing family trip to Windsor Essex and honestly, it surprised us in the best way. We couldn’t believe what we were living! We discovered so many fun places, ate delicious food, and spent quality time together. It was the perfect mix of relaxation, adventure, and memories with our baby. Let me take you through all the spots we visited and loved.

Ure’s Country Kitchen & Mini Golf

This family-owned spot has been around since 1988, and you can really feel the love that goes into it. Ure’s started as a small convenience store and restaurant and has now grown to include a café, an ice cream parlour with 30+ flavors, and even mini golf.

We couldn’t believe how much they had in one place — a cozy restaurant, a shop, and even a gas station! The food felt so fresh (they grow their own tomatoes and use them in their dishes), and the whole place had this special charm thanks to the antiques decorating the restaurant and mini golf — they actually belonged to the owner’s dad.

The patio was beautiful, full of plants and outdoor games for kids. Honestly, it felt like being at a little all-inclusive resort. We first played mini golf surrounded by flowers in full bloom, then ordered a bacon cheeseburger, chicken wings, and chicken for our baby. Everything was sooo good.

Our tip: Get there early for breakfast, play mini golf, then stay for lunch and ice cream. You could easily spend the whole day here.

Holiday Beach Conservation Area

We’re total summer people, so this spot felt like paradise. The sandy beach was beautiful, super clean, and the water wasn’t deep — which made us feel so much safer with our baby, who loved splashing around.

The park itself is huge, with shady picnic areas, a playground, nature trails, a boardwalk, and even a three-story observation tower. It was calm, never felt crowded, and there was plenty of parking and washrooms close by (a big win with a little one). We later learned that Holiday Beach is also famous for birdwatching, especially in September during the Festival of Hawks, when thousands of hawks, eagles, and falcons migrate through the area.

Our tip: Bring snacks and comfy clothes so you can enjoy both the beach and the trails.

Armando’s Amherstburg

Okay, let me just say this: their pizza deserves the hype. Armando’s is known for having some of the world’s best pizza — and after trying it, we agree.

We ordered a Hawaiian (my favorite!) and it was amazing. Later we found out which pizzas are the most popular, and honestly, if the Hawaiian was that good and it wasn’t even the top choice, then next time we’re definitely trying their famous ones. The staff was so kind and made us feel right at home.

Our tip: Ask which pizza is their #1 choice and go for it. And if the weather’s nice, grab a spot on the patio.

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

One of the best surprises of our trip! Amherstburg’s Open Air Weekends (recently awarded “Best Street Festival” at the Best of Windsor Essex Awards 2025) transform the downtown core into a lively, pedestrian-only event every Friday through Sunday.

There was live music, food vendors, games for kids, and the most beautiful view by the water. The live country band was so good that even our baby danced non-stop, and everyone was cheering for her. Meanwhile, we strolled through the vendors, enjoyed the outdoor games, and soaked in the atmosphere.

Our tip: Wear comfy shoes — you’ll want to walk and dance the evening away.

Holiday Inn Express Windsor Waterfront

After a busy day, checking into our hotel felt like a dream. The brand-new Holiday Inn Express Windsor Waterfront is located right on Riverside Drive with 156 modern rooms. The best part? The view. Our room looked directly over the water and across to the Detroit skyline. Watching the boats pass by and seeing people stroll along the waterfront was so peaceful.

The room was spacious, with an electric fireplace, two bathrooms (so handy with a baby), and a big cozy bed. They even provided us with a crib. Breakfast in the morning was complete and delicious, and the location was perfect — steps away from downtown restaurants, shops, and waterfront trails.

Our tip: Ask for a water-view room. Waking up and falling asleep to that skyline is unforgettable.

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

I love markets, and this one was incredible. The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday from late March to October and has everything: fresh fruits and veggies, local vendors, clothes, art exhibits, entertainment, and even Latin food.

Walking through with a stroller was super easy thanks to the wide layout. My favorite discovery? Colombian coffee at Montañeros Café — it instantly reminded me of home and made my day.

Our tip: Grab a coffee and some fresh fruit. Bring cash or tap for quick shopping.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

This is Windsor’s newest and wildest water park — and it made us feel like kids again! With 10 big water slides (like the Master Blaster and the Python), a wave pool, a lazy river, and splash areas for younger visitors, there’s something for everyone.

Our baby loved the kids’ zone with slides, splash areas, and climbing structures. We all enjoyed the wave pool and lazy river together (she almost fell asleep floating with us!) and then we took turns on the big slides, which were way too fun to ride just once.

Our tip: Plan to stay at least half a day. Bring your own shampoo/soap for the showers and don’t forget a lock for the lockers.

Windsor Sculpture Park

This was such a refreshing and slower moment in our trip. Known as a “museum without walls,” the Windsor Sculpture Park features 31 large-scale contemporary sculptures by internationally recognized artists.

We walked along the waterfront, admired the art (like the iconic Eve’s Apple by Edwina Sandys), and just enjoyed the time together. It was our first outdoor art exhibition, and since we love being outside, it felt magical.

Our tip: Wear comfy shoes and bring water. If you’re staying downtown, it’s close enough to walk.

Streetcar No. 351 & Legacy Beacon

This spot combined history and relaxation in the best way. The Legacy Beacon has a huge 10,000-square-foot patio right on the waterfront where we enjoyed food and drinks (the turkey panini was delicious, and the lemonade was the most refreshing drink of the trip!).

The highlight was exploring Streetcar No. 351 — a fully restored historic streetcar that now houses a bilingual exhibition about Windsor’s transit history. Our baby even got to make her own captain’s hat in a kids’ activity, which she loved.

Our tip: Take your time to enjoy the patio views of the Detroit River after exploring the streetcar.

Museum Windsor – Chimczuk Museum

This museum was way bigger than we expected and super family-friendly. It’s the premier museum of Windsor, featuring exhibits on local history, Indigenous culture and legacy, and the development of the city. There are also travelling exhibits, a gift shop, and a state-of-the-art children’s gallery.

Our baby had so much fun in the kids’ area with crafts, costumes, and instruments, while we explored Windsor’s past through interactive exhibits. We even got to leave our names in the guest book and type a little note on an old typewriter — a sweet memory to come back to one day.

Our tip: If you’re visiting with little ones, definitely spend time in the children’s gallery.

Republik Asian Eatery & Bar

Dinner here felt like a special occasion. Perched on the 14th floor, Republik serves Chinese, Japanese, and Thai cuisine with some of the best views in Windsor. The restaurant is beautifully decorated with cherry blossoms, statues, and red-and-black accents that transport you to Asia.

We ordered sushi, New York steak, and steak bites — everything was delicious, but the sushi was top-notch. Watching the sunset through those big windows made it even more special.

Our tip: Go at sunset for the best views, and treat yourself to a drink from the bar.

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

We ended our trip here, and it was the perfect last stop. Colasanti’s is like a tropical wonderland open year-round with 3.5 acres of fun: exotic plants, a garden shop, arcade games, dinosaur-themed mini golf, animals you can feed and pet, and a restaurant.

Our baby loved meeting alpacas, goats, pigs, and chickens, while we enjoyed mini golf and arcade games. For lunch, we had broasted chicken and burgers, but the standout for me was their peach slushie — so refreshing. Colasanti’s is also famous for their broasted chicken, hot donuts, fudge, and apple cider, so you’ll want to save room for those.

Our tip: Start with the animals in the morning (before it gets too hot in summer), then move indoors for food and games later.

Final Thoughts

This trip to Windsor-Essex was everything we needed — fun, relaxing, full of good food, and family moments we’ll never forget. Every place we visited had something special, and the best part was how family-friendly the whole area felt.

Click here to see more highlights from our trip.

If you’re looking for a destination that has a little bit of everything — beaches, food, culture, events, and fun for kids — Windsor is the place. We’re already planning to go back!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.