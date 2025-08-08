Coffee, Colour, And Culture: Your Guide To Exploring Windsor Essex Through Art

Original blog by Nina Ngo

Walkerville Mural by DENIAL behind 1968 Wyandotte St. E, Windsor

What if I told you there’s an art gallery right in the heart of Windsor Essex—one that stretches across neighborhoods, cultural hubs, and hidden gems? And what if you could explore it your way—by foot, bike, or even by car, with the freedom to stop for a coffee, grab a bite, or even browse a local shop along the way? As your best friend who loves to explore and share some epic adventures – Welcome to my local guide to Eyes on Art. This is a self-guided journey through the incredible public art installations that make our region a vibrant and creative canvas.

176 University Ave W., Windsor

This is your chance to experience the region in a whole new way. This is an adventure where art meets exploration, where every stop offers a chance to connect with our community, culture, and creativity. And of course, no adventure is complete without some must-visit spots for coffee and food- so keep reading for my go-to recommendations.

FREE DIGITAL PASS – Yes, it’s free!

Here’s the best part: Eyes on Art is completely free! All you need to do is register for the digital pass, and you’ll get access to a mobile-exclusive guide that will lead you to over 250+ pieces of artwork across 32 districts in Windsor Essex.

How It Works:

No apps needed—just register and go!

Self-guided tour—explore at your own pace.

Interactive experience—scan QR codes to learn about the artists and history behind the pieces.

Photo-worthy spots—because let’s be real, your camera roll is about to get a serious upgrade.

Local Gems in Windsor

Whiskeyjack Boutique at 68 University Ave W., Windsor

Downtown Windsor

While you’re out exploring downtown Windsor, make sure to stop by Whiskeyjack Boutique, a true gem for lovers of Canadian art and souvenirs. This locally loved shop celebrates all things Canadian-made, from fun and unique art prints to pieces like the Windsor License Plate Keychain (I bought it as soon as I saw it and so should you!). Whiskeyjack is also home to an incredible selection of books, body products, jewelry, and more. The boutique’s name is inspired by the Whiskeyjack (Canada Jay), a bird known for its intelligence, curiosity, and resilience in the cold – does not migrate but rather found in every province and territory, making it truly Canadian. In addition to the history of Windsor crafting fine Canadian whiskey. When you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind souvenir or simply want to browse, this is a must-visit spot to take home a piece of Windsor’s artistic spirit.

Daniel Bombardier (@enjoydenial) and Ryan Eyres at Terribly Good Studios

And if all that exploring has worked up an appetite, AutoCity Hamburgers & Poutine is the next stop you should visit. This family-run burger joint moved to Windsor to start a business that blends automotive culture, quality ingredients, and great deals. Their fusion burgers are delicious, with highlights like the Philly Burger and the Sweet Heat (who would’ve thought maple syrup and jalapenos are the perfect match?). If you’re in the mood for comfort food, don’t skip their fried chicken poutine!

AutoCity Hamburgers & Poutine at 256 Ouellette Ave, Windsor

As you’re exploring, keep an eye out for Art Windsor Essex’s Look Again! Outside initiative as there’s artwork expanded outside the typical gallery walls. Found across multiple areas not limited to Sandwich Towne, Amherstburg, Leamington, and more- creating an enjoyable space for explorers like you.

WIFF Alley

WIFF Alley at 176 University Ave W, Windsor

Ford City

End of the Line Mural by Mark Williams and James Levergood at Drouillard Rd and Whelpton St.

Generations by Mark Williams at Whelpton Park

1024 Drouillard Ave

Owls & Sunset Murals by DERKZ at 966 Drouillard Rd

Ottawa Street

Corner of Ottawa St. and Gladstone Ave., by Sarah Robbins

Look Again! Outside: Sandwich

Sarah M. Robbins

Sandwich

Walkerville

Urban Art Market at 548 Chilver Rd, Windsor

A true haven for local creators, Urban Art Market is a must-visit if you love discovering unique, handmade goods. They recently received The Best Locally Made Shop award at the 10th Annual Best of Windsor Essex Awards! The entire shop is filled with art and products such as prints by Anthony Sheardown Photography or Lydia Joy Palmer. Every item here is 100% locally made. When you visit, feel free to chat with one of the makers, you’ll never know what inspiring stories you’ll hear!

Distillery Square

And of course, Anchor Coffee House is a Walkerville staple. It’s one of my favorite places for an iced matcha, and let’s be real—you can’t avoid their homemade baked goods (they will call your name). Their menu changes regularly, so there’s always something new to try. Plus, I’ve been dying to take their coffee class (next bucket list item!). Don’t forget to look when you’re walking by Anchor, to see the colourful artwork by the alleyway. As you continue to explore, there’s opportunities to learn more about the fascinating history of Walkerville.

Anchor Coffee at 543 Lincoln Rd, Windsor

Local Gems in Essex County

Montaneros Coffee

Montaneros Coffee is bringing Colombian coffee culture to town with positive vibes, contagious energy, and some of the best coffee you’ll ever taste. Wilmer and Caterine will make you feel at home, and they know exactly how to serve up delicious Colombian coffee. Try the iced vanilla latte with oat milk—fun fact, the ice cubes are made of coffee!

Look Again! Outside: Amherstburg at King’s Navy Yard Park

Amherstburg’s Art Alley between Richmond St. and Murray St.

Books are Magic by David Creed at 67 Richmond St. (River Bookshop)

Belle River

Bright, colorful, and full of charm, Café Amor is an instant mood booster. This cozy café not only serves up a delicious caramel macchiato and food, but it also promotes Mexican art and culture with a gallery section inside. Pro tip: Grab a window seat so you can enjoy both the indoor café vibes and the beautiful artwork outdoors.

Cafe Amor at 473 Notre Dame St. Unit 5, Belle River

TRU Real Estate Group Ltd at 477 Notre Dame St., Belle River

Kingsville

Tucked in the heart of Kingsville, Red Lantern Coffee Co. is a specialty coffee café that is cozy, and the perfect place to fuel up for your journey. Their vanilla latte and apple cider are a fan favourite, and the warm, welcoming service makes you feel right at home. I’d recommend taking your drink to go and roaming Main Street because Kingsville has an art walk consisting of some of your favourite local artists such as Carolyn Hardy, Daniel Bombardier, Sarah Robbins, Christy Litster, and more.

FLORAL by Born in the North at 12 Main St. East

Red Lantern Coffee Co. at 4 Main St. W. Kingsville

Tecumseh

Convergence by DERKZ at 11977 Tecumseh Rd E., Tecumseh

Essex

Sharing the Past by 33 Talbot St. N, Essex

Leamington

Art Windsor Essex Look Again! Outside: Leamington

Monarch Butterflies at 26 Talbot St. W, Leamington

Why You’ll Love Eyes on Art

Beyond the visuals, Eyes on Art is a celebration of local artists, diversity, inclusivity, and creativity. It’s about community and connection, about rediscovering the places we call home through a different perspective. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a family looking for a fun day out, a couple on a creative date, or a solo explorer ready to uncover something new, this is the guide to Windsor’s public art scene.

This is your sign to register and start exploring with a camera in one hand, a coffee in the other! See you on our next adventure!

